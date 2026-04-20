Tyler Reddick added another milestone to his breakout season on April 19, 2026, capturing his fifth win of the year in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway. The finish came in dramatic fashion, as Reddick overtook Kyle Larson on the final lap during overtime.

Michael Jordan pulled up in the “White Metallic” Air Jordan 5s to watch Tyler Reddick win the pole for Kansas 🏁



📹 @ToyotaRacingUSA pic.twitter.com/nWRoYk2df8 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) April 18, 2026

The victory continues a remarkable stretch for 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan. Jordan was present at the race, marking his sixth appearance at an event this season. The team has secured wins in five of those outings, underscoring both performance and momentum.

That was awesome. Tyler Reddick and Michael Jordan's team get it done again. https://t.co/Cp4wvXTcid pic.twitter.com/YkQpml4onZ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2026

"This kid is on fire."- Michael Jordan and @23XIRacing are on an incredible run in 2026. https://t.co/fBj3pVTEO9 pic.twitter.com/Ck87PaIwHI — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2026

Reddick’s dominance this year is becoming difficult to ignore. With five wins in the first nine races, he has emerged as a clear championship contender. His success is also closely tied to his time with 23XI Racing, where he has earned 10 of his 13 career victories.

Jordan, who celebrated trackside with the team, reflected on the moment, saying, “When you win it’s always fun, and right now it’s fun for everybody at 23XI”.

The team’s depth was also on display at Kansas. All four 23XI entries finished within the top 15, signaling a well-rounded performance beyond just the race winner. That consistency is positioning the organization as one of the strongest in the current field.

As the season progresses, the combination of Reddick’s aggressive driving style and the team’s overall execution is setting a high bar. With multiple wins already secured and a strong presence across the lineup, 23XI Racing is no longer just competitive, it is defining the pace.