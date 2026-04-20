WrestleMania 42 Sunday delivered a historic changing of the guard as Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. In a clash billed as a battle for the soul of the industry, the “Original Tribal Chief” outlasted the “Second City Saint” in a brutal, high-stakes encounter that left the Philadelphia crowd in awe.

The match began with intense psychological warfare as Punk slapped Reigns, sparking a physical war. Reigns eventually took control, dismantling the champion with a Superman Punch while Punk was vulnerable in the ropes. The violence escalated when Reigns used the steel ring steps as a weapon before powerbombing Punk through the announce table.

Despite the assault, Punk nearly secured a victory with a sudden GTS. He even mocked Reigns by donning an ula fala from the crowd and performing the Tribal Chief’s signature chant. The momentum shifted again when Reigns locked in a Guillotine submission, which Punk nearly reversed into an Anaconda Vise. In the closing moments, a depleted Punk hit a GTS but collapsed before he could follow up. Seizing the opportunity, Reigns unleashed two thunderous Spears to pin Punk and ascend to the throne as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS IS THE NEW WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!! ☝️ #WrestleMania@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/bV2cwqBICZ — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

The night also saw massive title shifts as Oba Femi defeated Brock Lesnar in a clash of titans, and Trick Williams captured the United States Title from Sami Zayn. Additionally, Rhea Ripley overcame Jade Cargill in a dominant display to seize the WWE Women’s Championship.