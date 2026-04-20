The story of Pete Rose may soon be headed to the big screen.

Mark Wahlberg has confirmed that he is actively working on a film centered on the life and legacy of the all time hits leader, revealing that a script is already in place and discussions with filmmakers are underway.

Wahlberg made the announcement during an appearance on the Throwbacks podcast, where he spoke candidly about the project’s progress. “We’ve been actively developing that right now and speaking to filmmakers, so we’ve got a script,” he said, signaling that the long talked about biopic is moving forward beyond the concept stage.

From a baseball standpoint, Rose’s story is as layered as any in the history of the game.

Known as “Charlie Hustle,” Rose built a career defined by relentless effort and unmatched production. A cornerstone of the Cincinnati Reds during the Big Red Machine era, Rose holds Major League Baseball records for hits with 4,256, games played, at bats, and singles, numbers that place him in a category of his own.

His resume speaks for itself. Three World Series titles, a National League MVP award, two Gold Gloves, and the 1963 Rookie of the Year honor all point to a player who impacted the game at every level.

But any film that attempts to tell Rose’s story will have to confront more than just his on field greatness.

Rose’s permanent ban from Major League Baseball in 1989 for gambling on games, including those involving his own team while managing, remains one of the most controversial chapters in sports history. For decades, his ineligibility kept him out of the Hall of Fame conversation, even as his statistical case remained undeniable.

That narrative took another turn following his passing in September 2024 at the age of 83, and his posthumous removal from MLB’s ineligible list, a decision that reopened debate about how the game should ultimately recognize his legacy.

That tension is what makes this project compelling from a baseball perspective.

This is not just a highlight reel story. It is a deep dive into one of the most complex careers the sport has ever seen, where greatness and controversy are permanently tied together.

For Wahlberg, who has increasingly taken on sports driven storytelling in both acting and producing roles, the opportunity to bring Rose’s story to life presents a chance to capture not just the numbers, but the mindset that defined him.

Because Pete Rose was never subtle.

He played every inning like it mattered, ran every base like it was his last, and built a reputation that made him one of the most respected and polarizing figures the game has ever produced.

If done right, this film has the potential to go beyond baseball fans and reach a wider audience, introducing a new generation to a player whose name still sparks debate across clubhouses, front offices, and Hall of Fame discussions.

For now, the project remains in development.

But the fact that it has a script, and a major name like Mark Wahlberg behind it, suggests that the story of Pete Rose is far from finished.