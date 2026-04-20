Stavros Zacharias – ROYAL CIPHER — Official tracklist revealed featuring major international names.

Stavros Zacharias’ ROYAL CIPHER unveils its full tracklist, confirming a project built with a clear global vision and high-level collaborations.

The album features some of the most recognizable names in the international scene, including Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Sean Kingston, Bubba Sparxxx, Pharrell Williams and Lil Wayne (feat.), followed by the presence of Nivo (Nikos Vourliotis), one of the most influential figures in Greek hip hop, who has played a key role in shaping the scene in Greece.

Alongside them, the project also includes the established Bo and Isorropistis, as well as new talents from Cross Productions such as Tolebi, Ella Tunez and Artifice The Visionary, creating a balance between experience and new direction.

The title ROYAL CIPHER reflects this structure a circle of artists, each positioned within a unified creative system.

This concept is visually represented through the cover artwork. Set in a gallery-like environment, each framed piece symbolizes an artist, a collaboration, or an influence, forming a visual cipher that extends the album’s narrative.

Moving against today’s fast-consumption culture, ROYAL CIPHER will be released exclusively in physical formats CD, vinyl, cassette, and USB cassette on April 30.

In addition to the standard formats, the album will also be available in a limited, numbered collector’s box of 500 units, including the CD, a USB cassette, a CD player and JBL headphones, designed to elevate the listening experience beyond digital consumption.

The release will be available through stavroszacharias.com, via Bandcamp, and in a limited number of selected stores across the United States.

On April 24, the instrumental versions will be released digitally, offering a first look into the project’s sound and production.

The album is mixed & mastered by Michalis Papathanasiou, adding a high level of sonic quality and consistency to the final result.

ROYAL CIPHER is not just an album.

It’s a global positioning move.