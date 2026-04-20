Trick Williams made a grand WrestleMania debut Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium, defeating Sami Zayn to become the new WWE United States Champion. Draped in a massive entrance coat and flanked by music star Lil Yachty, Williams brought undeniable star power to the Las Vegas stage.

The match was a back-and-forth struggle of resilience. Zayn controlled the early portions, landing a devastating brainbuster on the ring apron that nearly resulted in a count-out victory. However, Williams showed championship grit, beating the ten-count to keep his dreams alive. The momentum shifted when Zayn targeted Lil Yachty at ringside, sending the rapper into the barricade.

In the closing moments, Lil Yachty provided a critical distraction that prevented Zayn from delivering his signature Helluva Kick. Williams capitalized on the opening, nailing a thunderous Trick Shot to secure the pinfall victory. The win marks Williams’ first main roster championship, capping off a meteoric rise since joining SmackDown earlier this year. Following the match, the new champion celebrated in the ring with Lil Yachty and his family, solidifying his status as a cornerstone of the new era in WWE.