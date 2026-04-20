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The San Antonio Spurs celebrated their first postseason home game in 2,551 days with a historic performance from Victor Wembanyama. In a 111-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the young phenom proved the wait was well worth it, delivering an otherworldly display that captivated a sold-out Frost Bank Center.

Wembanyama finished with 35 points, five three-pointers, and two blocks, surpassing Tim Duncan’s 1998 record of 32 points for the most in a Spurs postseason debut. With Duncan watching from the stands, Wembanyama also became the first player in NBA history to record at least 35 points and five threes in a playoff debut. The atmosphere was electric from the start, fueled by a roster that arrived in matching black suits and a crowd that moved as one.

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“The first time I stepped on the court, even for warmups, I felt the atmosphere was different,” Wembanyama said after receiving a standing ovation. “It’s probably the most excited I’ve seen this arena.”

The Spurs’ supporting cast provided crucial balance. De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle each contributed 17 points, while Devin Vassell added 15 points and a spectacular double-block sequence that swung the momentum in the third quarter. Despite a strong effort from Portland’s Deni Avdija, who tallied 24 points and nine rebounds, they could not contain the “alien” arsenal of Wembanyama. San Antonio now leads the series 1-0, with Game 2 scheduled for Tuesday night.