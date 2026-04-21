In a candid conversation with Reason magazine’s Andrew Heaton, rapper Afroman revealed his intentions to push for sweeping government reforms following his recent legal battles. Citing his public trial and run-ins with law enforcement as major influences, Afroman expressed a desire to target government corruption and protect free speech. “I want to get crooked judges and police officers out of the government,” he stated, outlining a potential 2028 presidential platform built on integrity and smaller government.

The “Because I Got High” singer also floated a legendary potential running mate, suggesting Flava Flav for Vice President. Afroman, who ran for the Libertarian Party’s nomination in 2024 under the slogan “Weed Shall Overcome,” noted that his political aspirations are growing alongside his celebrity status. Celebrating 4/20 today, he joked that he has become a “marijuana tourist attraction,” with fans constantly seeking him out for photos and smoking sessions.