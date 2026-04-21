Apple has officially announced that John Ternus, currently senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will succeed Tim Cook as chief executive officer on September 1, 2026. Following a long-term succession plan, Cook will transition to the role of executive chairman of the board.

Since becoming CEO in 2011, Cook has overseen a monumental era for Apple, growing its market capitalization to $4 trillion and expanding into new categories like Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro. Cook described leading Apple as the “greatest privilege” of his life and expressed total confidence in Ternus, a 25-year Apple veteran who has been a driving force behind the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity,” Cook stated. Ternus, who will join the board of directors this September, pledged to maintain the values and vision that define the company. Arthur Levinson will transition to lead independent director as part of the leadership shift. Through the summer, Cook and Ternus will work closely to ensure a seamless transition for the tech giant.