Multi-platinum superstar Cardi B officially concluded her historic Little Miss Drama Tour this past weekend with back-to-back sold-out shows at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The tour finale not only electrified the “A” with surprise appearances from Missy Elliott, T.I., and Jeezy but also set a new record for the highest combined gross for a solo female rap show at the venue.

Spanning 35 dates, the trek grossed over $70 million with 453,000 tickets sold, marking the highest-grossing debut arena tour by a female rapper in history. Supporting her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, the production featured a massive 37-song setlist, six wardrobe changes, and appearances from icons like Lil’ Kim and Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi also made history as the first female rapper to sell out consecutive nights at both the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York.

Reflecting on the milestone, Cardi shared a heartfelt thank you to her “Bardi Gang” fans on Instagram. With this record-breaking run complete, the Grammy winner has firmly cemented her status as one of the most formidable forces in live music.