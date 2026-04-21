Drake is building anticipation for his upcoming album, ICEMAN, with a viral stunt in downtown Toronto. The rapper placed the album’s release date inside a massive ice structure marked “Release Date Inside,” sending fans into a frenzy.

Fans have gathered at the installation, with some reportedly chipping away at the ice, knocking off chunks and even starting a campfire on top of the structure in hopes of speeding up the reveal. Social clips of the scene have fueled online speculation about when the album will arrive.

Drake fans have finally knocked an entire ice cube off the top of the “ICEMAN” structure



They're on their way to find the release date 🧊 pic.twitter.com/SK06qnum0r — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 21, 2026

Drake fans have now started a campfire on top of his ICEMAN structure 😂 pic.twitter.com/iFkgRaXOQ1 — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) April 21, 2026

Drake added to the excitement by posting, “THIS ALBUM BOUT TO PLAY INFINTESEMALLY KNOW DAT,” further teasing what many believe could be one of his most unconventional album rollouts yet.

Drake speaks on 'ICEMAN' 🦉🧊



"THIS ALBUM BOUT TO PLAY INFINTESEMALLY KNOW DAT" pic.twitter.com/97byYQRQ0Z — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 21, 2026

The icy activation has quickly become a viral moment, with fans treating the structure like a live event as they await the frozen release date. The installation, reportedly located near Bond Street, has turned the album campaign into an interactive experience.

While no official release date has been revealed yet, the ICEMAN rollout is already generating major conversation and proving Drake knows how to turn anticipation into spectacle.