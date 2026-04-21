HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: Eddie Murphy accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute To Eddie Murphy at Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

The American Film Institute (AFI) celebrated the legendary Eddie Murphy on Saturday, April 18, 2026, presenting him with the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award. The star-studded Gala Tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood raised over $2.5 million for AFI’s nonprofit education programs while honoring Murphy’s five-decade career in film, television, and stand-up.

Industry giants, including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Martin Lawrence, gathered to pay tribute to Murphy’s cultural impact. Spike Lee, who presented the award, praised Murphy for pushing culture forward and making the nation laugh. The evening featured a powerful musical performance by Jennifer Hudson and heartfelt speeches from long-time collaborators like Arsenio Hall and Mike Myers.

Accepting the honor to a standing ovation, Murphy thanked his family and peers for the “special moment” he would remember forever. For fans worldwide, the celebration is just beginning. The televised special, The 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy, is set to premiere on Netflix on May 31, 2026, marking the first time the prestigious ceremony will stream on the platform.