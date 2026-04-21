‘Euphoria’ Returns With Time Jump And a Darker Chapter in Season 3

The long-awaited third season of Euphoria officially premiered on April 12, 2026, marking a major tonal and structural shift for the HBO drama. The series now moves its core characters five years forward, portraying them as young adults navigating life far beyond high school.

Season 3 will run eight episodes, releasing weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT across HBO and HBO Max, with the finale scheduled for May 31, 2026.

Season 3 Spoilers Alert

The new chapter reframes the ensemble in drastically different circumstances, with storylines reflecting fractured relationships, financial strain, and unresolved trauma carried into adulthood.

Zendaya returns as Rue, now entangled in a dangerous arrangement working as a drug mule for Laurie in order to repay a staggering $100,000 debt. The storyline pushes Rue into even darker territory, far removed from her high school struggles.

Sydney Sweeney and Cassie Howard see their characters living a suburban life with Nate, but their relationship is described as increasingly unstable under financial pressure. Cassie has turned to an OnlyFans account as a means of survival, adding another layer of volatility to their dynamic.

Nate Jacobs is now engaged to Cassie, but their domestic life is far from stable.

Hunter Schafer as Jules has shifted into art school while also working as a sugar baby, reflecting a continued search for identity and independence.

Meanwhile, Maddy and Lexi have taken separate paths into Hollywood. Maddy works at a talent agency, while Lexi has become an assistant on a television production, both attempting to carve out careers outside their past.

The season also addresses major real-world losses that impacted the series. Following the passing of Angus Cloud in 2023, his character Fezco has been written as serving a 30-year prison sentence, with his presence maintained through off-screen phone calls. Eric Dane, who died in February 2026 after battling ALS, appears in completed scenes filmed prior to his passing as Cal Jacobs.

Several original cast members, including Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, and Austin Abrams, do not return for the new season. The series also expands its ensemble with guest appearances from Sharon Stone, Natasha Lyonne, Rosalía, and Marshawn Lynch.

Behind the scenes, the show underwent notable creative shifts, including a reported replacement of Labrinth’s original score with compositions by Hans Zimmer following a reported creative divide.

Visually, Season 3 marks a technical milestone as one of the first narrative television productions to extensively utilize 65mm film, reinforcing the show’s cinematic ambitions as it moves toward what both Zendaya and creator Sam Levinson have suggested may be its final season.