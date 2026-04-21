This past Saturday, April 18, 2026, the streets of Harlem came alive as Dynasty Commodities celebrated its first anniversary and 4/20 block party. The star-studded event drew a massive crowd, including hip-hop legends Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Jadakiss, as well as professional boxer Edgar Berlanga.

The dispensary is co-founded by former NFL All-Pro linebacker Jon Beason and Fat Joe’s longtime manager, Rich Jospitre. Alongside partners Anthony Gonzalez and Jahkaya Pugh, the team has spent the last year establishing the shop as a community staple. The celebration featured local food, music, and various activations that highlighted the neighborhood’s unique culture.

For Beason, the transition from the gridiron to the cannabis industry is rooted in community impact. The block party served as both a milestone for the business and a festive gathering for Harlem residents, emphasizing local pride and the growing intersection of sports, music, and the legal cannabis market.