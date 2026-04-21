It’s starting to look like somebody’s got a serious vendetta against Future and will stop at nothing to try and destroy his brand and career because the math isn’t mathing and facts just aren’t lining up with headlines anymore.

Back-to-back stories painted a grim narrative around the Grammy Award-winning rapper, but that narrative is now falling apart.

TMZ has since corrected and updated its reporting on the paternity suit claims, as the child’s mother validates that the initial story wasn’t accurate.

His child’s mother, Layla Samad states they had an initial dispute but Future has been present, involved, and consistently provided for his son Kash since his birth. His son has often been seen traveling with Future for shows and family gatherings.

Samad told TMZ, “Recent reports regarding a paternity lawsuit involving Future are inaccurate. While there was an initial legal matter, claims suggesting that he has not been present or supportive in our son’s life are simply not true. He has been present since our son’s birth and has consistently been involved and provided for him.”

She added, “This matter has since been resolved, and we are in a positive place, focused on co-parenting and what is best for our son. We respectfully ask that the media report responsibly and refrain from spreading misinformation.”

And about the “no insurance policy” claims stating Future didn’t have a policy for his son Prince? The false narrative always travels faster than the truth.

After a little digging, it turns out Future has had a life insurance policy in place for his other son, Prince, through Penn Mutual for over eight years—fully administered and overseen by him and his financial team.