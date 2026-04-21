Jaafar Jackson Steps Into Legacy Role as Epic ‘Michael’ Biopic Approaches Release

Jaafar Jackson has spent most of his life building a creative identity shaped by one of the most influential musical families in history. Now, he stands at the center of global attention as he prepares to portray his uncle, Michael Jackson, in the upcoming biographical film Michael, set for theatrical and IMAX release on April 24, 2026.

An American singer, dancer, and actor, Jaafar is the son of Jermaine Jackson, a former member of The Jackson 5. Born on July 25, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, he grew up surrounded by the legacy of the Jackson family while developing his own artistic path. Although he initially considered a career in professional golf, his connection to music eventually took precedence.

Raised in a household deeply rooted in performance and songwriting, Jaafar was exposed early to artists such as Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Nat King Cole, and Johnny Mathis, alongside the influence of his own family’s catalog. He began learning piano at age 12 and steadily developed his vocal and musical foundation over the years, later releasing his debut single “Got Me Singing” in 2019.

Beyond music, Jaafar has pursued drawing, fashion, and travel, while also expressing interest in using his platform to support social causes. Under the guidance of his father, he has spent more than a decade working with producers and writers to refine his sound, which blends pop and R&B with a distinctive vocal tone and performance style.

His casting as Michael Jackson followed a two-year global search and was officially announced in January 2023.

The film Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by John Logan, and produced by Graham King. Lionsgate will distribute the film in the United States, with Universal Pictures handling international release and Kino Films managing Japan.

Fuqua and producer Graham King described his “natural ability to emulate Michael” as a key factor in the decision. His grandmother, Katherine Jackson, also publicly supported the casting, saying that he “embodies” her late son.

The cast is alongside Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and academy award nominee Colman Domingo. The story follows Michael Jackson’s rise from the Jackson 5 to global superstardom, focusing on his early solo career, creative ambition, and defining performances.

For Jaafar Jackson, the role represents both artistic breakthrough and family responsibility, placing him at the intersection of legacy and reinvention as one of music’s most examined stories returns to the screen.