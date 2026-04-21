A series of stylized LEGO-inspired videos released by online groups including Explosive Media have pushed a new wave of allegations suggesting insider trading tied to geopolitical developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, as scrutiny intensifies over market activity during a brief period of escalating Iran–U.S. tension.

Whoever is cooking up these LEGO videos has the Trump regime completely figured out.



While the U.S. fumbles digital propaganda, Iran is dropping AI brick bangers that are actually landing.



They’re winning the meme war brick by brick. 🧱 #LEGOPropaganda pic.twitter.com/6Fajiz21eM — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 19, 2026

The videos depict miniature brick-built trading floors, oil rigs, and military scenes, blending satire with accusation. Central to the narrative are claims of unusual trading activity in crude oil markets ahead of a key announcement that the Strait of Hormuz had been reopened on April 17, a critical development for global energy supply routes.

According to the content highlighted in the videos, one of the most cited examples involves 7,990 lots of Brent crude, valued at approximately $760 million, allegedly sold just 20 minutes before Iran confirmed the reopening of the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint responsible for roughly 20% of global oil transit, has long been a focal point of geopolitical risk, particularly during periods of heightened tension between Iran and the United States.

The videos layer financial allegations with rhythmic audio elements, including chants such as ‘20 minutes before the tweet, the shorts were played’ played over animated scenes of traders reacting to breaking news and simulated military escalation. The tone blends internet meme culture with pointed political commentary, frequently referencing social media posts associated with high-profile figures in U.S. political discourse.

Noob

Noob

Noob



Waiting for your white flag… pic.twitter.com/Jh4bUPUVu5 — Explosive Media (@ExplosiveMediaa) April 19, 2026

While the content has circulated widely online, it has also drawn attention from U.S. regulatory observers, who are reportedly examining trading patterns around the timing of key announcements and market movement spikes. The focus remains on whether information advantages may have influenced large-scale positions in energy futures markets.

The broader context includes ongoing volatility in the region, where oil markets remain sensitive to military activity, diplomatic messaging, and rapid shifts in access through the Strait of Hormuz. The videos have added a new layer of public speculation, merging digital satire with unresolved questions about timing, transparency, and market behavior during geopolitical flashpoints.