Marv.P is giving fans early access to his upcoming project Was It All Worth It ahead of its official May release on digital streaming platforms.

The 757 artist is offering the project exclusively through [untitled], allowing dedicated supporters to hear the music first.

Produced by Calvin Merazh, Jalik “DJLIEK” Jordan and Isaiah22, the project explores Marv.P’s journey and sacrifices as he transitioned into a full-time artist. The collection blends soulful hip-hop with introspective lyricism, creating an emotionally driven sound.

Featuring collaborations with Intalek, Ke Jack and Alexa Rae, the project mixes rap, R&B and gospel influences into a cohesive body of work.

Was It All Worth It positions Marv.P as a rising voice, with storytelling and self-reflection at the center of his evolving sound.