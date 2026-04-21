Momo Boyd has released the official music video for “Oops,” a standout track from her debut EP Miss Michigan, out via Roc Nation Distribution.

The visual brings the song’s playful, self-aware energy to life through a colorful, 90s-inspired aesthetic. Directed by Cass Myers, the video channels nostalgic influences while showcasing Momo’s confident “star of the show” persona.

Throughout stylized vignette scenes, she playfully avoids admirers while embodying the glamour and charisma of icons like Janet Jackson, Halle Berry, and Nia Long.

In a standout sequence, Momo appears in a high-fashion photoshoot setting, blending theatrical staging with behind-the-scenes visuals. Fashion moments include bold designer looks that elevate the video’s expressive tone.

Momo said the concept was inspired by timeless TV and film characters and her admiration for classic beauty and glamour.