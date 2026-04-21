Ten years ago today, on April 21, 2016, the world lost Prince, a once-in-a-generation force who refused to stay within any boundary set for him. A decade later, what he created continues to move through culture with clarity and power, shaping music, style, and creative independence in ways that still feel immediate.
Fans around the world are marking the anniversary with purpose. At Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the artist’s home and studio opened free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing visitors to step inside the space where his vision came to life. A ticketed concert screening followed later in the day. At exactly 4:21 p.m., a seven-minute moment of silence brought everything to a standstill, honoring the artist in a way that felt both intimate and global.
The tribute continues this summer with “Prince Celebration 2026,” set for June 3–7 across Paisley Park and downtown Minneapolis. Members of The New Power Generation and The Revolution will take part, joined by artists including Chaka Khan, Morris Day, Miguel, and Bootsy Collins. The lineup reflects the range of influence Prince held across eras and genres.
Beyond the United States, BBC Radio 6 Music dedicated a full day of programming titled “Prince Forever Day,” reinforcing the global reach of an artist rooted in Minneapolis but never limited by geography.
New releases are also adding dimension to his legacy. The Prince Estate recently unveiled “With This Tear,” a previously unreleased 1991 recording, newly mixed and mastered, with Prince performing every instrument. At the same time, Prince: Black, White, Color offers a rare look at the artist through the lens of longtime collaborator Steve Parke.
His presence on the charts remains undeniable. “Purple Rain” reentered the Billboard Hot 100 following its placement in the finale of Stranger Things, reaching No. 27. The moment underscored a simple truth. Prince’s music does not return, it persists.
The numbers behind his career still speak volumes. More than 100 million records sold. Seven Grammy Awards. An Academy Award in 1985 for Purple Rain. His 2004 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame confirmed what audiences already understood. He was a musical and social trailblazer.
One performance continues to define his ability to turn a moment into myth. At the Super Bowl XLI, as rain poured down in Miami, Prince reportedly asked if they could “make it rain harder.” He delivered a set that included his own hits alongside covers of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary,” and a medley featuring Bob Dylan and Foo Fighters. It remains one of the most iconic live performances in music history.
Ten years later, Prince is not defined by loss. He is defined by presence. His work continues to challenge, inspire, and evolve with every new listener.