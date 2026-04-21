Ten years ago today, on April 21, 2016, the world lost Prince, a once-in-a-generation force who refused to stay within any boundary set for him. A decade later, what he created continues to move through culture with clarity and power, shaping music, style, and creative independence in ways that still feel immediate.

Fans around the world are marking the anniversary with purpose. At Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the artist’s home and studio opened free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing visitors to step inside the space where his vision came to life. A ticketed concert screening followed later in the day. At exactly 4:21 p.m., a seven-minute moment of silence brought everything to a standstill, honoring the artist in a way that felt both intimate and global.

Wherever you are in the world, we invite you to join us for a shared moment of connection, reflection, and community. This year, for the first time, we’re offering a live stream from Paisley Park so we can come together across distance.



From 3–5PM CST, we’ll be streaming live… pic.twitter.com/BKvvs95PuH — Prince (@prince) April 21, 2026

The tribute continues this summer with “Prince Celebration 2026,” set for June 3–7 across Paisley Park and downtown Minneapolis. Members of The New Power Generation and The Revolution will take part, joined by artists including Chaka Khan, Morris Day, Miguel, and Bootsy Collins. The lineup reflects the range of influence Prince held across eras and genres.

PRINCE CELEBRATION 2026 💜

10th Year Anniversary Celebration of Life Round 1 lineup is here.



June 3–7 | Paisley Park + Downtown Minneapolis



VIP & GA on sale now — link in bio 🎟️

Single concert tickets April 22 (Earth Day)



Full schedule drops May 5 pic.twitter.com/GymCt29SFY — Paisley Park (@PaisleyPark) April 14, 2026

Beyond the United States, BBC Radio 6 Music dedicated a full day of programming titled “Prince Forever Day,” reinforcing the global reach of an artist rooted in Minneapolis but never limited by geography.

An inside look at Paisley Park, 10 years after Prince died there https://t.co/CVxsa4dnk5 — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) April 20, 2026

Prince performing "Kiss" Live At Paisley Park (1999)



Amazing performance. We will never have another artist like him! pic.twitter.com/AeumfSFDPe — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) March 24, 2026

New releases are also adding dimension to his legacy. The Prince Estate recently unveiled “With This Tear,” a previously unreleased 1991 recording, newly mixed and mastered, with Prince performing every instrument. At the same time, Prince: Black, White, Color offers a rare look at the artist through the lens of longtime collaborator Steve Parke.

“With This Tear” is out now. Listen at https://t.co/3qbwIiqKi8.



Recorded in 1991 at Paisley Park and newly mixed by Chris James, this track finds Prince in full command, writing, producing, and performing every note. Later recorded and released by Céline Dion, the song now… pic.twitter.com/j1oE1i7ham — Prince (@prince) April 20, 2026

His presence on the charts remains undeniable. “Purple Rain” reentered the Billboard Hot 100 following its placement in the finale of Stranger Things, reaching No. 27. The moment underscored a simple truth. Prince’s music does not return, it persists.

The numbers behind his career still speak volumes. More than 100 million records sold. Seven Grammy Awards. An Academy Award in 1985 for Purple Rain. His 2004 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame confirmed what audiences already understood. He was a musical and social trailblazer.

I just love Bruce Springsteen singing “Purple Rain” in tribute to Prince and the city of Minneapolis. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Cu9oOoDbnX — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) April 3, 2026

One performance continues to define his ability to turn a moment into myth. At the Super Bowl XLI, as rain poured down in Miami, Prince reportedly asked if they could “make it rain harder.” He delivered a set that included his own hits alongside covers of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary,” and a medley featuring Bob Dylan and Foo Fighters. It remains one of the most iconic live performances in music history.

Prince – Purple Rain (Super Bowl XLI 2007) pic.twitter.com/sWLaBpQogi — JukeBox (@JukeBoxNonStop) April 19, 2026

Ten years later, Prince is not defined by loss. He is defined by presence. His work continues to challenge, inspire, and evolve with every new listener.