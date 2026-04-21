Shaboozey has announced his fourth studio album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, set for release July 31 through EMPIRE and his American Dogwood imprint.

The concept album builds on Shaboozey’s genre-blending sound and centers on Cherie Lee, a fictional outlaw driven by revenge, redemption and tragic love. Shaboozey described the project as a deeply personal creative leap that pushed his songwriting and storytelling to new heights.

“Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going was a journal entry and an opportunity for the world to get to know more about me as a person. That album changed my life. I never expected people to connect with the album and enjoy it the way they did. But now I want to show the world who I am as an artist and storyteller. The Outlaw Cherie Lee is a project that’s been several years in the making and has gone through many iterations. It’s a western about revenge told continuously through every song, centered on the character Cherie Lee. It explores so many themes, as many timeless westerns have: revenge, redemption, and romance, through the eyes of a protagonist looking to challenge everything she once thought true about her world. I poured all of myself into this and I hope people become as immersed in the world and the journey as I have. This album was a promise to myself and something, no matter what, I had to keep. It pushed my songwriting and storytelling to new heights, and I couldn’t be more proud to say it’s done and almost yours.” – Shaboozey

Fans will get a first taste of the album with new single “Born To Die,” arriving April 24. Shaboozey will also mark release day with a performance at the TODAY Plaza in New York City.

The album follows the success of Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going and Shaboozey’s record-breaking hit A Bar Song (Tipsy), which made history across multiple Billboard airplay charts. His expanded momentum also includes a Grammy win for “Amen” with Jelly Roll.

To support the release, Shaboozey will bring the album’s world to life at Stagecoach Festival 2026 through an immersive pop-up saloon experience inspired by Cherie Lee’s story. Running April 24 through 26, the activation will feature album previews and artist appearances.

The upcoming release adds to a growing list of milestones for Shaboozey, who recently earned nominations from the Academy of Country Music and the American Music Awards.