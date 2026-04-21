Shaboozey has announced his fourth studio album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, set for release July 31 through EMPIRE and his American Dogwood imprint.
The concept album builds on Shaboozey’s genre-blending sound and centers on Cherie Lee, a fictional outlaw driven by revenge, redemption and tragic love. Shaboozey described the project as a deeply personal creative leap that pushed his songwriting and storytelling to new heights.
Fans will get a first taste of the album with new single “Born To Die,” arriving April 24. Shaboozey will also mark release day with a performance at the TODAY Plaza in New York City.
The album follows the success of Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going and Shaboozey’s record-breaking hit A Bar Song (Tipsy), which made history across multiple Billboard airplay charts. His expanded momentum also includes a Grammy win for “Amen” with Jelly Roll.
To support the release, Shaboozey will bring the album’s world to life at Stagecoach Festival 2026 through an immersive pop-up saloon experience inspired by Cherie Lee’s story. Running April 24 through 26, the activation will feature album previews and artist appearances.
The upcoming release adds to a growing list of milestones for Shaboozey, who recently earned nominations from the Academy of Country Music and the American Music Awards.