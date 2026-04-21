SOURCE SPORTS: Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s Grandson Charged With DUI In Fatal Crash In NC

A tragic incident out of North Carolina has placed one of college basketball’s most respected families at the center of a devastating case, as the grandson of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that claimed the life of a teenage boy.

According to authorities, 26 year old Joseph Savarino has been charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired following a collision in Durham that killed a 15 year old bicyclist. The incident occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Cole Mill Road and Wyndham Lane, where police say Savarino’s vehicle struck the teen, who was riding an electric bike and died at the scene.

Investigators confirmed that Savarino admitted to drinking prior to the crash and later registered a blood alcohol content of 0.11 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08. The case remains under active investigation as authorities continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Savarino, who is the son of Krzyzewski’s daughter Debbie Savarino, appeared in court following his arrest. A judge revoked his driver’s license and set a $100,000 secured bond, which was later posted. He is scheduled to return to court in May as legal proceedings move forward.

The victim, identified as 15 year old Jack O’Shea, has been remembered by family and community members as a bright and active teenager. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the Durham community, highlighting the devastating consequences of impaired driving.

While the case itself is centered on the actions of one individual, the connection to Krzyzewski, widely known as “Coach K”, has amplified national attention. Krzyzewski, who built one of the most decorated careers in college basketball history at Duke University, has long been regarded as a pillar of discipline and leadership within the sport.

Now, that legacy is being mentioned alongside a tragedy that underscores a much broader issue.

This incident is not just about a high profile name. It is about accountability and the real life consequences that come with impaired driving. A 15 year old lost his life in a situation that investigators say could have been prevented, and a family is now left to process an unimaginable loss.

As the case develops, the focus will remain on the legal process and the pursuit of justice for the victim. But beyond the courtroom, this moment serves as a stark reminder of how quickly lives can change when decisions are made behind the wheel.

For Durham, this is a community grieving.

For the sport, it is a sobering intersection of legacy and tragedy.

And for everyone reading, it is a reminder that responsibility does not change, regardless of the name attached to the story.