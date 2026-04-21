The Minnesota Timberwolves erased a 19-point deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets 119-114 in Game 2, stealing home court and evening the playoff series at 1-1.

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Led by Anthony Edwards with 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Julius Randle with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Minnesota answered Denver’s dominant first quarter with a surge of its own and survived a back-and-forth second half that featured seven ties and 15 lead changes.

The turning point came late in the fourth when Donte DiVincenzo took over. He sparked Minnesota’s first lead of the quarter, hit a clutch three after an answer from Aaron Gordon, then punctuated the comeback with a late dunk after forcing a missed shot from Jamal Murray. DiVincenzo scored seven clutch points in the final minutes.

Denver got strong performances from Murray, who posted 30 points, and Nikola Jokić, who finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. But Minnesota’s defense closed the door, holding Jokić and Murray to just four combined points in the fourth quarter on 2-of-12 shooting.

The comeback marked the second-largest postseason rally in Timberwolves history, trailing only their 20-point comeback against Denver in Game 7 of the 2024 Western Conference semifinals.

EXCITING FINISH IN DENVER 👏



Wolves win Game 2 on the road and tie the series 1-1!



Game 3: Thursday, 9:30pm/et on Prime 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6Xhx3US3bx — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2026

With Denver’s 13-game win streak snapped, the rivalry now shifts to Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday.