‘Trinity: The Story Of The L.O.X.’ Set To Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival

Hip Hop’s story continues to find its way onto the big screen, and this time, it’s one of the culture’s most respected trios getting their long-overdue documentary spotlight.

Trinity: The Story Of The L.O.X. has officially been selected for the 25th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival, where it will make its world premiere as part of the festival’s 2026 lineup.

The film, directed by Bill Horace, is positioned as a deep dive into the journey of The LOX, the Yonkers trio comprising Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, whose impact on Hip Hop has spanned decades.

Set to run approximately 88 minutes, the documentary traces the group’s evolution from their early days in Yonkers to becoming one of the most respected acts in Hip Hop history. It focuses not just on their music, but on the bond that has kept them intact through label disputes, industry shifts, and personal trials.

At its core, the film is about survival and loyalty.

The Tribeca description frames it as a journey through “the genesis, journey, and brotherhood” of the group, highlighting how their unity became their foundation in an industry that often tests relationships. That theme aligns with what longtime fans already know about The LOX. Their story has always been about more than records and chart positions. It has been about standing together through every phase of the game.

The documentary’s inclusion in Tribeca’s milestone 25th anniversary is significant in itself. The festival, which runs from June 3 through June 14 in New York City, is celebrating its legacy with a lineup that includes over 100 world premieres, placing “Trinity” among a select group of culturally impactful films.

Adding to the moment, the premiere will reportedly be followed by a live performance from The LOX, further connecting the film to the group’s ongoing presence in the culture.

For a group that came up during the Bad Boy era, navigated label struggles, and ultimately reestablished themselves independently, this documentary represents a full circle moment. From “Money, Power & Respect” to their Verzuz dominance and continued touring presence, The LOX have remained a constant in a culture that rarely allows that kind of longevity.

“This one is deeper than music. It’s about protecting each other on and off the stage.”

That sentiment captures exactly what this film is expected to deliver.

Because The LOX were never just a group.

They were, and still are, a unit.

And now, their story is being told on one of film’s biggest stages.