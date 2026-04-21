Victor Wembanyama has made NBA history as the first unanimous winner of Defensive Player of the Year, adding another milestone to his rapidly growing legacy with the San Antonio Spurs.

UNANIMOUS 😤



Congratulations @wemby on winning @Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/7DazH5gOea — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 20, 2026

The 22-year-old center received every first-place vote, becoming the youngest player ever to win the award. He also joins David Robinson and Michael Jordan as the only players to win both Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Wembanyama, who finished second in DPOY voting as a rookie and was a frontrunner before an injury-shortened season last year, left little debate this time around. He led the NBA in blocked shots for a third straight season and anchored one of the league’s most disruptive defenses.

Fellow finalists Chet Holmgren and Ausar Thompson were also recognized after helping their teams earn No. 1 seeds, but the award was widely seen as Wembanyama’s to lose.

The honor also gives the Spurs their fourth Defensive Player of the Year winner, joining Robinson, Alvin Robertson and Kawhi Leonard, making the franchise the first to have four different players claim the award.

Wembanyama’s unanimous win marks only the second time in the last decade a player has received every first-place vote for an NBA award, following his own unanimous Rookie of the Year selection in 2024.

With Defensive Player of the Year secured and MVP still in play, Wembanyama’s historic season may not be finished.