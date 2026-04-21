New York politics just tapped into Hip Hop energy in a real way.

Zohran Mamdani is making noise around his universal childcare initiative, and he is doing it with the help of Cardi B, bringing cultural influence into a policy conversation that directly impacts working families across the city.

During a recent interview, Mamdani made it clear where he stands when asked to choose between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, responding without hesitation, “Cardi B,” before doubling down on the reasoning behind the choice. “We’re already teaming up with Cardi B to put out the word about universal childcare,” he said, pointing to an active collaboration aimed at increasing awareness around the program.

Zohran Mandani wasted no time in picking Cardi B over Nicki Minaj as the Queen of rap and New York city.

pic.twitter.com/ZfEqcv4Pmc — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 16, 2026

That partnership is not just symbolic. Cardi B is reportedly set to play a role in promoting the initiative, even judging a jingle contest designed to help spread the message to a wider audience. It is a strategy that leans into her reach and relatability, particularly among young, working class New Yorkers who are directly affected by rising childcare costs.

Mamdani also highlighted Cardi’s track record of recognizing global talent early, referencing her past collaborations with artists like J Balvin and Bad Bunny as part of what makes her voice impactful beyond music.

The timing of the collaboration is notable, especially as Nicki Minaj has recently aligned herself with more conservative political circles, publicly supporting figures like Donald Trump and engaging in political discourse that has placed her on a different side of the spectrum. That contrast has added another layer to Mamdani’s public stance, even if his focus remains on policy rather than personalities.

At the center of all of this is the universal childcare initiative itself.

Mamdani has been actively campaigning on the rollout of free 2 K programs across select New York City communities, with the long term goal of making childcare accessible citywide within four years. The program, backed in part through coordination with Kathy Hochul, aims to ease the financial burden on families while strengthening the city’s economic foundation.

“Raising a child takes a village,” Mamdani said in a previous statement. “And it takes a city government willing to step up and tackle the childcare crisis head on.”

Cardi B’s involvement has already extended beyond endorsements. In a video released through the Mayor’s Office, she spoke directly about the realities families face when forced to choose between affordability and stability, reinforcing the message behind the initiative in her own voice.

Mamdani echoed that sentiment, saying, “As Cardi B says, ‘I can get ’em both. I don’t wanna choose.’ With universal childcare, New Yorkers won’t have to.”

By bringing together policy and culture, this campaign is attempting to meet people where they already are, not just in government spaces, but in everyday conversations.

And in a city like New York, that kind of connection can make all the difference.