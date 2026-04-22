Multi-hyphenate artist Dess Dior is officially stepping into a new era with the announcement of her first-ever headlining run, the Take Notes Tour. The summer trek is set to hit eight major U.S. cities, bringing her high-energy performances and undeniable stage presence to a national audience.

Kicking off June 7, 2026, in Washington, DC, the tour will stop in Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and Houston before concluding in Los Angeles on June 25 at The Peppermint Club. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” says Dess Dior. “This is the most connected I’ve ever felt to my music and my fans.”

The tour follows the April 10 release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Note To Self. The 15-track project showcases her evolution as a storyteller, featuring standout collaborations with artists like YFN Lucci and Belly Gang Kushington. Building on the foundation of her earlier Take Notes EP, the new album reflects a clear shift from influencer to intentional artist, rooted in creative control and independence. Fans can expect a live experience that captures this growth and confidence.