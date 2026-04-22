DJ Akademiks v. Ebro as Iceman Release Hits Fever Pitch

The hip hop community is witnessing a fiery exchange between media heavyweights DJ Akademiks and Ebro Darden as the arrival of Drake’s latest project approaches. Tensions spiked following rumors regarding the rollout of the highly anticipated album, which has been the subject of intense speculation since the middle of 2025.

Nigga I know hella other rappers albums release dates or who finna drop ..why don’t I tweet bout their shit coming soon.. maybe cuz they ain’t the damn goat Drake or idgaf. It’s ICEMAN time rn. Half my tweets bout Iceman is cuz I been the #1 Drake fan since 2011. 🤷‍♂️ — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 19, 2026

Akademiks, a long-time champion of the Toronto artist, recently took to social media to clarify that his enthusiasm is personal rather than promotional. He dismissed theories that his posts are coordinated with the artist’s team. “I know hella other rappers albums release dates or who finna drop ..why don’t I tweet bout their shit coming soon.. maybe cuz they ain’t the damn goat Drake or idgaf. It’s ICEMAN time rn. Half my tweets bout Iceman is cuz I been the #1 Drake fan since 2011. 🤷‍♂️” The commentator further criticized those who believe he is a formal part of the marketing machine. “Ngz think me tweeting iceman coming soon is part of the rollout.. nigga come on. R u that f*cking stupid. Yall really believe drake came away from planning and making one of his most important albums and said “Yo Ak send that tweet homie begin the rollout””

Niggas think me tweeting iceman coming soon is part of the rollout.. nigga come on. R u that f*cking stupid. Yall really believe drake came away from planning and making one of his most important albums and said “Yo Ak send that tweet homie begin the rollout” — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 19, 2026

On the other side of the dial, Ebro Darden used his platform to address the friction. While Ebro expressed genuine interest in hearing the new music, he pointed toward the behavior of the fanbase and critics alike. The veteran host suggested that some figures in the media are pivoting their stance purely out of a need for relevance. Even Ye, often mentioned in these circles of high-stakes rap drama, has seen the culture shift as the Iceman era begins.

The rift deepened when Ebro responded with to dj akademiks saying the same people who called drake a sickness are now saying their excited for the iceman album because their desperate. This public sparring highlights the massive weight the upcoming album holds over the industry.