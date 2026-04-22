From Missing Person to Murder Charge: Timeline Leading to d4vd’s Arrest

Los Angeles authorities have taken 21-year-old singer d4vd, whose real name is David Burke, into custody in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The arrest took place on April 16, 2026, following months of investigation tied to the discovery of the teenager’s remains in September 2025.

🚨 Singer D4vd has been charged with the murder of Celeste Rivas, the death penalty is on the table.



Details: https://t.co/O8sh6TSf4N pic.twitter.com/80RdhsRIqn — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2026

Investigators say the case began when Rivas Hernandez was reported missing in April 2024. Over time, detectives linked her to Burke, with reports indicating she was last seen alive on April 23, 2025, arriving at a rented home in the Hollywood Hills associated with the singer.

The case intensified in early September 2025 when a Tesla registered to Burke was impounded. Days later, authorities discovered human remains inside the vehicle’s front trunk. Due to the condition of the remains, the cause of death was initially classified as undetermined.

As the investigation progressed, law enforcement identified Burke as a suspect by November 2025. Search warrants executed at his residence led to the seizure of multiple pieces of evidence, including what officials described as a “burn cage” found at a former property tied to him. Authorities also uncovered details of an alleged sexual relationship between Burke and the victim.

The timeline continued to build into early 2026. A grand jury subpoenaed Burke’s parents in February, and court documents later confirmed he was the focus of a deeper criminal probe. Reports during that period also indicated the remains had been dismembered.

Burke canceled the remainder of his U.S. tour dates shortly after the investigation became public. His legal team has consistently stated that he maintains his innocence.

As of April 20, 2026, reports indicate that Burke is now facing a charge of first-degree murder. An arraignment is expected soon as prosecutors move forward with the case.