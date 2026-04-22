Brooklyn artist HDBeenDope has released his new EP And Even Better through Roc Nation Distribution, paired with the official music video for “IN CLOSING.”

The project moves between high-energy records and reflective moments, showcasing his range across tracks like “Figure Four,” “Send It,” “Strip House,” and “Mike Jones.”

Closing the EP, “IN CLOSING” delivers a grounded, introspective message about growth, resilience and self-awareness. Lines throughout the track highlight a hardened perspective shaped by experience. The newly released video deepens the story with a cinematic, performance-driven visual.

With more than 300,000 monthly Spotify listeners and millions of YouTube views, HDBeenDope continues to build momentum through releases like “Byrd,” “Mamba,” and “Top,” along with placements across Madden, NBA 2K League and NFL programming.

And Even Better captures a turning point for the Brooklyn rapper, marking a focused step forward in his rising career.