Justice for Celeste: Dark Details Emerge in Capital Murder Case

The legal battle over the tragic death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez reached a somber milestone on Monday as prosecutors detailed a gruesome series of events involving David Burke. The 21-year-old artist, known to many as D4vd, entered a plea of not guilty during his formal arraignment at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman outlined a narrative of predatory behavior followed by a desperate attempt to silence a young witness. “Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her,” Hochman stated. “But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car.”

The victim had disappeared in April 2025 after visiting a Hollywood Hills residence. Her remains were not recovered until September 8, found in a vehicle registered to Burke. The prosecution maintains the motive was to bury evidence of sexual crimes. “In this particular case, as the evidence will come out in court, the witness to the investigation was Celeste, and the investigation was into the lewd and lascivious sexual acts committed by Mr. Burke,” Hochman explained.

While the DA’s office expressed deep condemnation, calling the event a “horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling,” they also reached out to the grieving family. “To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve,” Hochman added.

Defense attorneys at BERK BRETTLER LLP strongly rebuffed the claims. They asserted: “The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.” Burke is scheduled to return to court on April 23.