Rihanna is the face of W Magazine’s latest Pop Issue, appearing on two covers for Volume 3 and earning the title “Queen Mother.”

Photographed by Tim Walker, one cover features Rihanna alongside her son Rocki in his first public appearance, marking a major family milestone.

The annual Pop Issue celebrates the artists and innovators shaping culture, spotlighting influential figures across fashion, music and entertainment. Rihanna’s feature reinforces her continued impact as both a Grammy-winning artist and beauty mogul.