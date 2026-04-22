Her Source | Beauty and Fashion Trends

Rihanna Covers W Magazine’s Pop Issue With Son Rocki in First Public Appearance

April 22, 2026
Shawn Grant

Rihanna is the face of W Magazine’s latest Pop Issue, appearing on two covers for Volume 3 and earning the title “Queen Mother.”

Photographed by Tim Walker, one cover features Rihanna alongside her son Rocki in his first public appearance, marking a major family milestone.

The annual Pop Issue celebrates the artists and innovators shaping culture, spotlighting influential figures across fashion, music and entertainment. Rihanna’s feature reinforces her continued impact as both a Grammy-winning artist and beauty mogul.

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