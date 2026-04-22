The Atlanta Hawks have announced a star-studded entertainment lineup for Thursday’s home playoff game, with Soulja Boy, Pastor Troy and Mike Clark Jr. set to perform at State Farm Arena.

With the series currently tied 1-1, the Hawks are looking to bring added energy to Game 3 as they return home. Fans in attendance will also receive a free red Hawks 2026 Playoffs T-shirt while supplies last.

Soulja Boy will headline the halftime show, bringing a catalog of hits including Crank That (Soulja Boy) and “Kiss Me Thru the Phone.”

“Playoff atmosphere is just different,” said Soulja Boy. “I am excited to do my part to add to Atlanta’s homecourt advantage during our first home game of the series.”

Pastor Troy will perform during a break in game action, adding his signature energy to the night. Meanwhile, Mike Clark Jr., a rising Southern soul and R&B artist from Macon, Georgia, will perform the national anthem before tipoff. “I can’t wait to match State Farm Arena’s energy and perform for Hawks fans,” said Pastor Troy.

The Hawks have built a reputation for live entertainment, previously featuring artists including Quavo, Killer Mike and T.I. this season.

Thursday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. as Atlanta looks to even the series and give fans a playoff experience packed with music, basketball and hometown energy.