Teyana Taylor is paying tribute to her idol Janet Jackson in PEOPLE’s World’s Most Beautiful Issue, recreating one of Jackson’s iconic tour looks for the magazine’s Icon’s Only feature.

The Golden Globe-winning star reflected on how Jackson shaped her artistic path, revealing she first became a fan at age 9 after watching Jackson’s Velvet Rope tour. Taylor said the experience sparked her dream of becoming an artist.

Taylor also recalled a memorable failed attempt to see Jackson perform live in 2017 when a canceled flight left her stranded in Cleveland. After sharing her disappointment online, Jackson surprised her with a FaceTime call. “Of course I cried,” Taylor said.

What began as admiration has since grown into a real-life friendship. Taylor said Jackson offered meaningful advice after she retired from music in 2020 and played a major role in encouraging her return.

“She poured into me,” Taylor said, adding that despite their bond, she still sees Jackson as a source of inspiration. “I call her Jan,” she shared. “But I’m still a fan.”

The feature arrives after a major awards season for Taylor, who continues expanding her presence across music, film and fashion. In the issue, she also opens up about embracing downtime and focusing on motherhood as she navigates her next chapter.

PEOPLE’s annual World’s Most Beautiful Issue celebrates stars redefining beauty and culture, and Taylor’s tribute to Jackson adds a full-circle moment to this year’s edition, spotlighting both legacy and the power of mentorship between two multihyphenate icons.

Check out more from PEOPLE’s Worlds Most Beautiful issue by downloading the PEOPLE App and pick up the issue on newsstands starting on Friday, April 24th