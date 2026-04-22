Grammy-winning superstar Usher recently shared his emotional reaction to the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, after attending a private screening hosted by director Antoine Fuqua. Taking to social media, the legendary R&B performer expressed being “truly moved” by the film, praising the care and depth brought to the project by Fuqua and producer Graham King.

“You can feel it in the music, the performances, and in the spirit of who Michael was,” Usher remarked. Reflecting on his own career, the singer noted that Jackson was the first artist to show him that performing is about more than just singing; it is about creating moments and changing culture. Usher highlighted how watching and learning from Jackson’s dedication to the stage inspired his own journey as a global entertainer.

The biopic, which features Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, is gaining significant momentum following its star-studded Hollywood premiere. Usher described the film as a “beautiful reminder” of why the King of Pop remains an unforgettable figure for both lifelong fans and new generations discovering his magic. With high anticipation building for its wide release, Usher concluded his review with a simple message of support for the filmmakers: “Can’t wait for the world to see it.”