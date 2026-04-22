Young Thug Brought Mariah the Scientist onstage at Coachella, Calls Her “Wife”

Coachella’s closing weekend on April 19 delivered one of its most talked-about scenes when Young Thug turned his set into an unexpectedly personal spotlight for Mariah the Scientist.

Young Thug brings out his wife Mariah The Scientist at Coachella. 😍 pic.twitter.com/45cydZVJGb — DFTG (@dramaforthegirl) April 20, 2026

During his 2026 Sunday performance, Thug paused the show to introduce Mariah to the crowd, referring to her as his “wife” as she stepped onstage. The moment immediately shifted the energy inside the Indio festival grounds, becoming one of the most replayed highlights of the weekend.

Mariah then performed “Burning Blue,” a track from her 2025 album Hearts Sold Separately. Her delivery stayed restrained and steady, standing in contrast to the scale and intensity of the surrounding production.

Young Thug brought out Mariah The Scientist during his Coachella set to perform a song🔥 pic.twitter.com/3dK886chUk — 42 (@42dailyy) April 20, 2026

Mid-performance, Thug addressed the audience directly, saying, “Make some noise for my motherfuckin’ wife,” prompting a loud reaction from the crowd. After finishing her appearance, Mariah responded to the audience with, “Thank you, everybody! Give it up for Young Thug!” The exchange underscored a relationship that first became public in late 2025, when the pair became engaged during a concert in Atlanta.

Their connection has also expanded into music. Mariah contributed vocals to Young Thug’s 2025 album UY SCUTI, appearing on tracks such as “Invest Into You” and “Dreams Rarely Do Come True.” Those collaborations have reinforced a partnership that now operates both privately and onstage, with increasing overlap between their personal and professional lives.

This year’s Coachella lineup featured a broad mix of artists across two weekends in Indio, with Young Thug among the headline performers. The festival also included sets from Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Slayyyter, and Clipse. During the opening weekend, Thug also brought out Camila Cabello for a surprise performance of her 2018 hit “Havana,” adding another unexpected moment to his festival run.

As Coachella 2026 wraps, attention is already shifting toward the next edition. Early speculation around the 2027 lineup is circulating online, with Olivia Rodrigo frequently mentioned in conversations as a potential headliner. While no official details have been confirmed, anticipation around the festival’s next chapter is already building.