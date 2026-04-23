Cam’ron Barks at ‘Little Dog’ Roman Reigns: ‘You’re An Employee’

We might end up seeing Cam’ron in the WWE at this rate. After his scuffle with Jey Uso, WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns, cracked a joke at Cam’ron on Raw After Mania.

“Some washed rapper from the 90’s running his mouth to you, that’s crazy to me you’re the YEET man you’re main even Jey Uso.” Roman said.

Roman Reigns just dissed Cam'ron right now on #WWERAW



"Some washed rapper from the 90's running his mouth to you, that's crazy to me you're the YEET man you're main even Jey Uso"



pic.twitter.com/JvwZqXIJBH — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 21, 2026

Not one to duck the smoke, Cam responded with his own promo, calling Roman an “employee,” “little dog,” and questioning Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s decision to crown him at WrestleMania.

You can hear it below.