The life and career of Michael Jackson are returning to theaters with the upcoming film Michael, a biographical project that traces his journey from childhood through the peak of his superstardom. The story concludes in 1988, intentionally stopping before the public emergence of abuse allegations that later shaped public discourse around the singer.

SHOULD MICHAEL JACKSON MOVIE ADDRESS ABUSE ALLEGATIONS? After actors Colman Domingo and Nia Long addressed the 'Michael' movie omissions, 'The View' co-hosts discuss. pic.twitter.com/vtdPS8q6zH — The View (@TheView) April 23, 2026

During a televised interview, Craig Melvin addressed that narrative decision directly. “The film does stop in 1988, several years before the first child molestation allegations were made,” he said, noting how audiences now approach such claims with seriousness.

Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50, faced multiple accusations throughout his lifetime. His estate and family have consistently denied wrongdoing, and he was acquitted in the 2005 case People v. Jackson.

Actors involved in the film have emphasized its focused lens. Colman Domingo, who portrays Joseph Jackson, explained the timeline guiding the story. “The film takes place from the ’60s to 1988, so it does not go into the first allegations,” he said.

He further described the film’s approach as character-driven rather than comprehensive. “We center it on the making of Michael. It’s an intimate portrait of who he is,” Domingo added.

Nia Long, who plays Katherine Jackson, echoed that perspective, stating simply, “Through his eyes.”

Domingo also suggested the possibility of expanding the story beyond this installment. “There is a possibility of a Part II that may deal with other things that happen afterwards,” he shared. When asked about a sequel, both actors agreed it “could be” considered. Long added, “If the price is right!”

The film stars Jaafar Jackson as the pop icon in his first major acting role and is set to debut in U.S. theaters on April 24.

At the same time, legal disputes tied to Jackson’s legacy continue. Attorney Marty Singer, representing the estate, pushed back against recent claims. “For decades, Frank Cascio and his siblings insisted Michael Jackson never harmed them,” Singer said, adding their earlier statements “directly contradict what they are claiming now.”