Family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez Speaks Out Amid Murder Case Against D4vd

Relatives of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez are publicly demanding justice after prosecutors filed murder charges against D4vd, born David Anthony Burke.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family arrived at court after singer D4VD was charged with first-degree murder in the case. pic.twitter.com/835uyI3Ioh — KTLA (@KTLA) April 20, 2026

In a statement released Tuesday, the family expressed gratitude to the Los Angeles Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office, while also recognizing support from the community in Lake Elsinore. They described Celeste as a vibrant teenager whose life centered around simple joys with loved ones.

“Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance. Every Friday night was movie night and we spent wonderful times together,” according to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Their statement continued with a direct plea. “We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste.”

Prosecutors allege Burke, 21, was involved in an inappropriate relationship with the teen and killed her after she threatened to reveal it. Authorities claim her body was later dismembered and hidden inside his vehicle. Investigators say the case is supported by a mix of physical evidence, forensic analysis, and digital records.

Celeste’s remains were discovered in September 2025 in the trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke, months after she was last seen leaving a home in the Hollywood Hills.

At an April 20 press conference, Nathan Hochman outlined the severity of the charges. “These charges include the most serious charges that a D.A.’s office can bring—that is, first-degree murder with special circumstances,” he said, adding, “The special circumstances being lying in wait, committing this crime for financial gain, or murdering a witness in an investigation.” He also asserted, “This murder was committed for financial gain, as the evidence will show in court. The financial gain was for Mr. Burke to maintain his very lucrative musical career that Celeste was threatening.”

Burke has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. His legal team pushed back against the accusations, stating, “The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.