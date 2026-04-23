Gregory Mirzoyan Left Everything Behind in Ukraine. Now He’s Inking and Judging Some of the Biggest Tattoo Conventions in the Country.

At 22, the NYC tattoo artist went from moving furniture to running his own studio in the Financial District – and the industry’s heavyweights already know his name.

Article by Abraham Hashmi

Nobody tells you what starting over actually feels like. The internet is full of comeback stories with clean arcs and neat endings, but the middle part – the part where you’re carrying someone’s couch up five flights for cash while holding a degree that doesn’t mean anything anymore – that part doesn’t get posted.

Gregory Mirzoyan lived that part. He was a software engineer in Ukraine before the war forced him out. He came to the States with skills that didn’t transfer, a résumé nobody here was checking for, and the kind of uncertainty that either breaks you or rebuilds you into something different. He took a gig with a moving company because the bills didn’t care about his background. That was his starting point.

The SoHo pivot

What changed the entire direction was a random opportunity at a tattoo shop in SoHo. They needed a website fixed. Mirzoyan had the tech skills, so he took the job. But instead of leaving once the site was done, he stayed. He moved into management, and more importantly, he started paying attention to what was happening around him every day – artists working on skin, building something permanent for people, turning ideas into visuals that actually meant something.

He’d always been drawn to art but had never found the right lane. Tattoo culture gave him that lane. He locked in on conceptual microrealism, a style that blends photo-level detail with abstract, symbolic layering. It’s not the kind of work you learn in a weekend seminar. He also draws floral elements and includes them into his tattoo art. It demands technical control and creative depth at the same time. Mirzoyan committed to it fully.

Life Needle in the Financial District

On October 11, 2024, Mirzoyan did what most people twice his age talk about doing someday – he opened his own spot. Life Needle is a fine line tattoo studio at 11 Broadway in Manhattan’s Financial District. Not just somewhere, but Wall Street.

The decision was intentional. He didn’t want to compete for walk-in traffic in neighborhoods already saturated with tattoo shops. He wanted a space built around creativity first. A place where the work mattered more than the volume. In his own words, the studio exists to approach tattooing as art, not as a transaction.

That philosophy sounds good on paper. In practice, it meant months of financial pressure, slow client growth, and the kind of daily stress that most 22-year-olds aren’t equipped to handle. Mirzoyan handled it. Immigration had already taught him how to function under pressure with no safety net. Opening a business was just the next version of the same test.

Stacking credentials at a pace nobody expected

Here’s where the story gets hard to ignore. In January 2026, Mirzoyan won an award from the International DGN Tattoo Magazine Competition. The judges were Paul Booth, Victoria Lee, Jesse Smith, and Shi Ryu – legends in the tattoo world, each with decades of work behind them. Getting noticed by that panel isn’t something that happens casually.

He judged the New York Tattoo Convention in Brooklyn in November 2025. And after winning convention invitations started stacking. The 22nd Annual Fresno Tattoo Convention in California, the Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival, one of the biggest events on the national circuit. Those were only in March 2026. Next up is the New England Tattoo Expo, Connecticut in April 2026. Four major judging appointments in six months. For such a young artist, that kind of trajectory is almost unheard of.

Akermo, SQWOZBAB, and the cultural co-signs

The tattoo world runs on reputation, and Mirzoyan’s is building fast beyond the convention floor. Oscar Akermo – the Swedish-born, Brooklyn-based artist who essentially helped define modern micro-realism tattooing and sits at over half a million followers on Instagram – recently posted a story in his profile with Mirzoyan. In the tattoo community, that’s not a throwaway moment. That’s a co-sign.

On the music side, Russian artist SQWOZBAB pulled up to Gregory during a New York visit, adding a cultural dimension to Mirzoyan’s growing reach. His studio is becoming an attracting point, not just a shop.

Why this matters right now

Tattoo culture has always valued the self-made path. It doesn’t care where you went to school or what your last job title was. It cares about what you can put on skin and whether you earned your seat at the table. By that standard, Gregory Mirzoyan belongs.

He went from zero – and that’s not a figure of speech, it’s the literal truth – to owning a Manhattan studio, competing internationally, and judging alongside artists who’ve been in the game since before he was born. He did it without investors, without connections, and without anyone handing him a shortcut.

Gregory Mirzoyan is now 23 and not just building a career. He’s building a name. And the culture is watching.