Former NBA guard J. R. Smith is approaching a milestone that once seemed unlikely in his early career. The two-time champion will graduate next month from North Carolina A&T State University, marking the completion of a journey that began long after his days as a teenage pro.

Retired NBA star J.R. Smith is set to graduate from North Carolina A&T State University next month at the age of 40 🎓💯 pic.twitter.com/3TSraz0V46 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 22, 2026

Smith entered the NBA straight out of high school in 2004, building a 16-season career that included titles with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Years later, he made the decision to return to the classroom, enrolling at the university in 2021 and stepping into a completely different environment.

His presence on campus drew national attention, not only because of his basketball background but also for his commitment to academics. Smith balanced coursework while adapting to student life, often sharing the realities of studying and staying focused after years in professional sports.

He also added an unexpected chapter to his college experience by joining the Aggies golf team as a walk-on. Competing alongside younger student-athletes, Smith’s transition from NBA arenas to collegiate golf courses became a symbol of personal reinvention and curiosity beyond a single career.

The university’s upcoming commencement ceremony is expected to carry added visibility, with Queen Latifah set to deliver the keynote address to the graduating class.

Smith has been candid about the challenges that came with returning to school. Reflecting on his time at the university, he said, “It has been a long road, but being part of this university community has changed my perspective on what it means to be successful,” Smith said during a previous campus event.

As he prepares to receive his degree, Smith’s path highlights the value of persistence and growth, reinforcing that new goals can be pursued at any stage of life.