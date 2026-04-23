If These Walls Could Talk: Jorge Mejia on Memory, Music, and the Stories We Carry

Frost School of Music

There’s a certain kind of artist who doesn’t need to announce their return. The music has been there the whole time, quietly building, evolving, waiting for the right moment to be heard.

For composer Jorge Mejia, that moment arrives with If These Walls Could Talk, a piano concerto rooted in memory, imagination, and the unseen lives that shape the spaces we move through. The concert will have its U.S. premiere in Miami, tied to his new album release, also titled If These Walls Could Talk.

The program will be conducted by Gerard Schwarz, music director of the Frost Symphony Orchestra and distinguished professor of music, conducting, and orchestral studies at the Frost School of Music, where Mejia studied.

While many know him through his leadership at Sony Music Publishing Latin America and U.S. Latin, Mejia’s relationship with music has never paused. It has simply shifted forms over time. Writing, composing, releasing. Always present, even when not in the spotlight.

“This isn’t about balancing two separate worlds,” Mejia says. “It’s one continuous path that has always included both.”

“If These Walls Could Talk is a piano concerto inspired by a building I once called home,” he explains. “I started imagining the lives that passed through it over decades, what they carried with them, what they left behind, and that became the foundation for the music.”

It is less about a single narrative and more about fragments. Emotion passing through space. Memory without a fixed owner. The kind of storytelling that does not rely on words.

For Mejia, that instinct goes back to his early foundation at the Frost School of Music, where craft and curiosity were developed side by side.

“While at the Frost School of Music I was able to explore my deep love for music while honing tools to move forward in a practical way,” he says. “That combination is everything. The love keeps you connected to why you do it, and the tools help you actually bring ideas to life.”

That duality shows up clearly in how he talks about creating. There is no strict divide between structure and instinct. No forced separation between discipline and feeling.

“The same creative instincts are still there,” Mejia says. “You grow, you learn, your preferences evolve, but at the core, you are who you are. For me, it still begins the same way, sitting at the piano or my desk and listening.”

Even his perspective on music itself feels less transactional and more philosophical.

“Music is wonderfully unpredictable, and such a beautiful way to communicate with one another,” he says. “Business is also wonderful and unpredictable and both require communication, bringing people together around an idea, and creative problem solving.”

There is something grounding in that simplicity. No reinvention narrative. No dramatic pivot. Just a continuation.