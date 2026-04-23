The rise and fall of Bronx drill rapper Kay Flock, born Kevin Perez, has officially entered its next chapter following a 30 year federal prison sentence tied to one of the most high profile gang related cases in recent New York history.

According to federal prosecutors, Perez was sentenced in December 2025 to 30 years behind bars after being convicted on multiple charges including racketeering conspiracy and attempted murder. The case centered around his alleged role as a leader of the Sev Side or DOA gang, with authorities arguing that his actions contributed to a pattern of violence across the Bronx between 2020 and 2022.

A jury found Perez guilty in March 2025 on several federal counts, including attempted murder in aid of racketeering and firearms related offenses, although he was acquitted of a separate murder charge connected to a 2021 shooting. Prosecutors initially sought a much longer sentence, pushing for up to 50 years, but the court ultimately handed down a 30 year term, citing both the severity of the crimes and Perez’s role in escalating violence.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman criticized Perez for what the court described as promoting and celebrating violence, pointing to both his alleged actions and public persona.

Now, reports indicate that Perez has been transferred into the federal prison system, with placement at USP Florence, a high security penitentiary in Colorado known for housing serious federal offenders. The facility, officially known as the United States Penitentiary Florence High, operates under the Federal Bureau of Prisons and is part of the larger Florence Federal Correctional Complex.

The move marks a significant shift from pre trial detention to long term federal incarceration, placing Perez in one of the country’s more restrictive prison environments as he begins serving a sentence that will extend well into his adult life.

Before his legal troubles, Kay Flock was considered one of the most promising voices in New York’s drill scene. Rising quickly in 2020 and 2021, he gained national attention with tracks like “Being Honest” and his debut project The D.O.A. Tape, building a strong following while representing the Bronx’s next wave.

But prosecutors argued that his music and street affiliations were closely tied, alleging that his platform amplified real life conflicts rather than separating art from reality. That argument became a central theme in the federal case, as authorities sought to demonstrate how violence and reputation intersected in both his career and the streets.

At just 22 years old at the time of sentencing, Perez now faces decades in federal custody, bringing a sudden halt to a career that was gaining momentum in one of Hip Hop’s most competitive regions.

The case continues to spark conversation around drill music, accountability, and the line between expression and real world consequences. For Kay Flock, that conversation now unfolds from behind prison walls, as one of the Bronx’s most talked about young artists begins serving a sentence that will define the rest of his life.