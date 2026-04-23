LaToya Jackson On Why Janet Opted Out of ‘Michael’ Biopic

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is moving forward without one of the most recognizable members of the Jackson family appearing on screen.

LaToya Jackson says her sister, Janet Jackson, “kindly declined” to be portrayed in the upcoming "Michael":



“I wish everybody was in the movie. She was asked and she kindly declined so you have to respect her wishes."https://t.co/oCdk5KtwFJ pic.twitter.com/T7TaxLoEtm — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2026

Janet Jackson, the sister of the late pop icon, chose not to be portrayed in the film, despite its focus on the Jackson family’s rise and Michael Jackson’s global success. The decision was confirmed during the film’s premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where family members gathered to support the project.

Speaking on the red carpet, LaToya Jackson explained the situation surrounding her sister’s absence. “I wish everybody was in the movie,” LaToya Jackson said during an interview at the event.

She added further context about the production outreach. “She was asked and she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes.”

While Janet Jackson is not included in the film, other family members are represented through casting choices that include both established actors and newer talent. Jessica Sula portrays LaToya Jackson, while Colman Domingo and Nia Long take on the roles of Joseph and Katherine Jackson.

The lead performance comes from Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, whose portrayal has drawn strong early praise from family members. LaToya Jackson said the resemblance was so striking that it often felt like seeing her brother again. She noted that at times the family felt as though they were “watching Mike” when Jaafar was in character.

Fuqua addressed Janet Jackson’s absence, emphasizing there was no conflict around it. “I have so much respect and love for Janet, but you know it’s OK,” he said, while noting her support for Jaafar’s involvement remained important to the production.

Family perspectives on the project remain mixed. While Michael’s son, Prince Jackson, is involved as an executive producer, his daughter Paris Jackson has criticized the film, alleging it contains “inaccuracies” and “full blown lies,” and suggesting it leans toward a softened version of her father’s life.

Despite differing opinions within the family, Fuqua said collaboration with the Jacksons was a key part of development, describing their involvement as “very important” to ensuring the story was presented with sensitivity.