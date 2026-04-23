Live Nation has launched its nationwide “Summer of Live” campaign, offering $30 tickets to more than 4,000 concerts across the United States and Canada.

The weeklong promotion runs from April 29 through May 5 and features artists across multiple genres, including pop, hip-hop, R&B, country, Latin and rock. Featured performers include Kid Cudi, Luke Bryan, Kesha and Tim McGraw.

Venues range from clubs and theaters to arenas and amphitheaters, giving fans access to both intimate and large-scale live experiences.

Live Nation All Access members receive early access beginning April 23, with additional presales available through T-Mobile on April 28. General ticket sales open April 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can browse participating shows on LiveNation.com/SummerofLive, filter by location or artist, and select tickets labeled “Summer of Live Promotion” at checkout.

The campaign highlights Live Nation’s push to make live music more accessible while boosting fan engagement during the summer touring season.