A new chapter in the Miami Vice legacy is officially on the way, with Miami Vice ’85 set to hit theaters on August 6, 2027.

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler will lead the reboot, portraying detectives Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs and James “Sonny” Crockett. The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced for IMAX release through Universal Pictures.

The project revisits the iconic 1980s series Miami Vice, originally led by Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, and later adapted into a 2006 film starring Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

According to Variety, Production is expected to begin later this year. Kosinski previously praised both stars, highlighting his long-standing admiration for Jordan and calling Butler a standout talent.

With a high-profile cast and a director known for large-scale hits, Miami Vice ’85 aims to reintroduce the stylish crime story to a new generation.