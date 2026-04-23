Paul Pierce has acknowledged he is the father of a 2-month-old child at the center of a developing custody case with Princess Santiago.

According to court filings, Pierce is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the child, King Rafael Santiago Pierce. Santiago, however, is requesting sole custody along with nearly $30,000 per month in child support, $100,000 in legal fees and close to $19,000 in pregnancy-related expenses.

Santiago filed the paternity suit earlier this year in California and cited Pierce’s NBA earnings, reportedly nearing $200 million, to support her financial request.

In a statement, Santiago said she handled the pregnancy alone without financial or in-person support and questioned Pierce’s push for shared custody following confirmation of paternity.

The case remains ongoing as both parties await further court proceedings.