A Florida judge has ruled that Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, the woman accused of shooting at Rihanna’s Los Angeles home, will have no contact with her child until further notice.

The court granted the child’s father full custody and decision-making authority, allowing contact only if he personally approves it, TMZ notes.

Ortiz was arrested in March on attempted murder charges after allegedly firing multiple rounds at Rihanna’s residence while she and her children were inside. She remains held without bond in California.

The judge also paused ongoing custody proceedings until Ortiz’s criminal case is resolved, citing prior concerns, including a previous psychiatric hold.