Sean “Diddy” Combs’ $100M Defamation Case Against NBCUniversal Dismissed in Full

A federal court has dismissed Sean “Diddy” Combs’ $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal, bringing an early end to his legal challenge over the documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, according to reporting from AllHipHop.

The decision was issued by Judge Phaedra F. Perry-Bond, who concluded that Combs did not satisfy the legal threshold required to prove defamation under New York law. In the court’s written opinion, it stated, “It is inconceivable as to how the Documentary created additional damage,” referencing broader reputational issues already surrounding the music mogul.

Combs had argued the documentary improperly reinforced allegations connecting him to the deaths of several public figures, including The Notorious B.I.G., Heavy D, Andre Harrell, and Kim Porter. He also challenged claims involving alleged sexual misconduct, including accusations involving minors and recordings of private encounters.

The court rejected those arguments, finding NBCUniversal did not act with the level of recklessness required to establish defamation liability. Instead, the ruling highlighted the documentary’s use of documented materials and multiple perspectives.

Judge Perry-Bond wrote, “The Documentary demonstrates a carefully curated and nuanced approach,” adding, “The Documentary provides viewers with numerous viewpoints… from which the viewer may draw their own conclusions,” including commentary from Combs’ legal representatives who disputed the allegations.

The opinion also referenced official findings related to several deaths discussed in the film. It noted that medical reports determined Kim Porter died of lobar pneumonia, Heavy D’s cause of death was pulmonary embolism, and Andre Harrell died of heart failure.

In assessing Combs’ broader public standing, the court applied the “libel-proof plaintiff” doctrine, concluding his reputation had already been substantially damaged prior to the documentary’s release. The ruling pointed to multiple lawsuits, federal charges, and surveillance footage involving Cassie Ventura, as well as Combs’ own prior characterization of his behavior as “disgusting, shameful and sick.”

With the case dismissed in its entirety, Combs could also be responsible for covering the defendants’ legal costs following the ruling.