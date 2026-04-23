Milwaukee’s So Glo Drops “HERSKIII” Video & ‘Made For This’ Mixtape

Milwaukee’s So Glo, also known as Sommer, has been making noise coming out of the Midwest. Last year So Glo built her fanbase on the road while touring in support of Chicken P. This year So Glo plans to drop another project in July. After receiving great feedback on music reviews from Dallas and Symba. SoGlo was featured “On The Radar” this year and has more in store,

Sommer, professionally known as SO GLO, is an emerging artist from Milwaukee representing the North Side with authenticity, resilience, and ambition. Raised by her grandmother alongside her two brothers and four sisters, her story is rooted in family and determination. Before fully stepping into music, SO GLO spent nine years as a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating her own hair salon. In a bold move to pursue her passion, she closed her business to focus on music full-time. After beginning her journey in a rap group, she transitioned into a solo career within a few months and has continued to build momentum and establish her identity as an artist.

SO GLO’s sound blends street energy with a melodic edge, reflecting both her versatility and the influence of the Midwest music she grew up on. While she experimented with music during her middle and high school years, she has now fully committed to her craft. Her inspiration comes directly from her environment and the people around her, including Chicken P , Big Celly , Mula Mar , P4EvaLit and Big Steff Deeply connected to the Milwaukee music scene, SO GLO embraces its distinct energy, describing it as fun, creative, and different from other regions. Her goal is to inspire others through relatable music that people can feel, while also creating records that bring energy and enjoyment to her audience.

In a short time, SO GLO has already built an impressive resume. She completed a three-month run on the “Forever Lit Tour” with Chicken P as the only female artist on the lineup, further solidifying her presence in the industry. She has also opened for major acts such as Skilla Baby , Hunxho , Rio da Young OG , Bossman Dlow , Babyface Ray and Peezy Currently pushing standout tracks like “HERSKIII” and “FAT ALBERT,” she is preparing to release a new project set to drop next month—an energetic, high-powered tape designed to capture the sound of the summer and expand her reach to a broader audience.