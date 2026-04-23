The New York Mets finally put an end to a stretch that was starting to carry historic weight, grinding out a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field to snap a 12-game losing streak, their longest since 2002.

For a team that had been searching for anything to stop the slide, this one required patience, timely execution, and strong pitching from start to finish. The Mets struck first in the opening inning when Francisco Lindor drove in a run with an infield single, setting an early tone that had been missing throughout the losing streak. They added to that lead in the fourth inning when Francisco Alvarez ripped a double that brought Lindor home from first, showing a level of urgency that had not been consistent during the skid.

Minnesota responded in the middle innings, chipping away at the lead. Victor Caratini put the Twins on the board with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Byron Buxton tied the game in the sixth with a solo home run. At that point, it felt like another game following the same script that had defined the Mets’ recent struggles.

Clay Holmes changed that trajectory with a composed outing on the mound. Working seven innings, he allowed just two runs and kept the game within reach, providing the kind of stability the Mets had lacked during the losing streak.

The turning point came in the eighth inning. After earlier being thrown out at the plate, Mark Vientos redeemed himself by delivering a two out RBI single into right field, bringing home the go ahead run. It was not a highlight reel swing, but it was the type of situational hitting the Mets had been missing during their slide.

From there, the bullpen had to secure it, and Luke Weaver delivered in that role. After navigating a tense eighth inning, Weaver returned to close the game in the ninth, tossing a scoreless frame to earn the save. He stayed composed under pressure, shutting down the Twins and locking in the Mets’ first win in nearly two weeks.

The significance of the victory extends beyond the final out. The Mets had not lost 12 straight games since 2002, and another defeat would have pushed them deeper into one of the most difficult stretches in franchise history. Instead, they managed to stop the slide and regain a measure of control.

Even with the win, there are still issues to address. Missed opportunities and lapses in execution nearly proved costly again, showing that the problems do not disappear overnight. But for the first time in nearly two weeks, the Mets found a way to finish.

Now the focus shifts to whether this performance can serve as a turning point or simply a pause in a larger struggle.